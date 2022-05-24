Kevin Doyle Explores Darkness In The Witcher And Law & Order: UK - Exclusive

When we ponder some of the most enduring characters of British television, as of late, it's impossible not to add Mr. Molesley to the list. The beloved "Downton Abbey" character — who went from butler to footman to school teacher — was brought to life throughout the celebrated series by none other than Kevin Doyle, and while he revealed to Looper that Mr. Molesley was just supposed to be in an episode or two, the character became a staple of the show.

Fast forward four years after the titular series came to a close, and fans were delighted when "Downton Abbey," the film, was released in theaters. As if the team behind the project were mind-readers, the celebrated show is back in cinemas again as of May 20, as the latest chapter of the Crawley family continues in "Downton Abbey: A New Era." Ahead of the film's premiere, we sat down with Doyle to discuss not only his character of Mr. Molesley and his production experience, but also to explore his expansive career (and to pick his brain about Mr. Molesley's relationship with Phyllis Baxter).

Doyle has also appeared in the likes of "Law & Order: UK," "Doc Martin," and "The Witcher," bringing incredibly different characters to life. Given that we had some uninterrupted time with the actor, we had to learn more about his illustrious career, ranging from the halls of Downton to the fantasy world of Geralt of Rivia's monster hunting.