Kevin Doyle Reflects On His Downton Abbey Experience - Exclusive

For five years, fans regularly tuned into the beloved British drama "Downton Abbey." As the series that arguably paved the way for the likes of "The Crown," "Downton Abbey" ran from 2010 until 2015 and brought an outstanding ensemble to the screen. From the legendary Maggie Smith to the beloved Robert James-Collier to every actor in between, "Downton Abbey" proved that amazing writing and stellar acting were the keys to success.

Of course, all good things must come to an end — or do they? Fans were excited to flock to the cinemas when the first "Downton Abbey" feature film hit theaters in 2019, and they can plan on doing so again. "Downton Abbey: A New Era" is now showing in theaters, and ahead of the release, we sat down with one of the most enduring actors to grace the abbey, Kevin Doyle.

Doyle brings Mr. Molesley to life in the "Downton Abbey" world, and his character's journey has been anything but predictable. Having his career move in reverse, Mr. Molesley had much to figure out (while loving Phyllis Baxter from afar). So what has it been like to play Mr. Molesley for all these years? We sat down with Doyle for an exclusive interview and asked just that.