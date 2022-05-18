Downton Abbey's Kevin Doyle Discusses A New Era, Character Development, The Witcher, And More - Exclusive Interview

I'd love to start initially by saying how much I loved the film. I got the chance to see it and I loved it.

Did you see it in the movie theater?

I did.

Surrounded by other people?

Yes, with other members of the press.

Isn't it lovely?

It was so nice.

I was saying to other interviewers there's such a lovely change ... Because people were so used to seeing "Downton Abbey" in their living rooms, on their TVs and maybe with one or two other people in the room as well. Experiencing it amongst hundreds of other people is an extraordinary thing, actually, and you get the idea of how big that "Downton Abbey" community is.

It was so well received with the people around us as well, which brings a certain camaraderie to the experience. In this film in particular, we really get to see Mr. Molesley shine in a new way. Before we jump into the details of it all, [what was] your initial reaction to the script, watching him come into his own in this really profound way?

I was delighted. I hadn't been given any indication as to what was going to happen. We all got sent the script via email and we had 72 hours to read it and then it was going to disappear into the ether. We all very quickly started reading through it. I was delighted, first of all, to be in it, and secondly, to be part of a fantastic cast. I was a little disappointed that I didn't get to go to the south of France.

I was hoping, "Please take Mr. Molesley, please." His obligations to the school children probably prevented him from doing that, but I was delighted at the idea of them making a movie within a movie and for him to be part of that and to get wrapped up in all of that. We had a film historian with us, from day one, really. She provided us with some really useful stuff. For instance, she showed us ... Because I don't know whether you're aware, but the storyline of the film was inspired by the story of a very early Alfred Hitchcock film.

Oh, fantastic. I now see how that was intertwined into the film.

Originally, they started filming it as a silent movie, and a bit like what happens in this movie, it became apparent that silent movies, there was no audience for them anymore. Everybody was flocking to the cinema around the corner that was showing talkies. While we were rehearsing, she showed us a scene which they shot as a silent movie, and then showed us the talkie version of it. That was fascinating, and that's what we begin to explore in "Downton Abbey: A New Era."