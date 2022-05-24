Fast X Just Cast A Legendary Actress As Dom Toretto's Grandmother
The "Fast and Furious" saga is one of the most successful franchises in Hollywood history (per Box Office Mojo). As a result of this success, the filmmakers have been able to load each movie with A-list talent. Performers like Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges have been involved since the series' humble B-movie years. But as the franchise has expanded in budget and scope, names such as Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Russell, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and John Cena have joined the ensemble and brought their star power to the proceedings. "Fast X" will continue the trend of putting more big names behind the wheel.
The upcoming "Fast and Furious" sequel has already loaded the garage with some exciting newcomers. Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, and Daniela Melchior will put the pedal to the metal in the next action-packed globetrotting adventure. However, it appears that there is room for more stars at the family dinner table, as another legendary performer has joined the cast to play Dom's grandmother.
Rita Moreno has joined the Fast X family
It's been well established that the "Fast and Furious" movies are all about family. With that in mind, "Fast X" will delve deeper into Dom's background some more. Vin Diesel took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 24, and shared a video featuring him, Michelle Rodriguez, and Rita Moreno, in which he revealed that Moreno had joined the "Fast X" cast. "It has been my dream forever, to work with Rita Moreno," said Diesel. "And the fact that she's here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile. I'm so blessed."
Moreno, who's known for her iconic roles in "Singin' in the Rain" and "The King and I," is also delighted to join "Fast X." During the video, she thanked Diesel for bringing her into the fold and confirmed that she's ready for action. "I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn't that nice? And the answer is: Yes, I'll do it," she added.