Fast X Just Cast A Legendary Actress As Dom Toretto's Grandmother

The "Fast and Furious" saga is one of the most successful franchises in Hollywood history (per Box Office Mojo). As a result of this success, the filmmakers have been able to load each movie with A-list talent. Performers like Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges have been involved since the series' humble B-movie years. But as the franchise has expanded in budget and scope, names such as Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Russell, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and John Cena have joined the ensemble and brought their star power to the proceedings. "Fast X" will continue the trend of putting more big names behind the wheel.

The upcoming "Fast and Furious" sequel has already loaded the garage with some exciting newcomers. Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, and Daniela Melchior will put the pedal to the metal in the next action-packed globetrotting adventure. However, it appears that there is room for more stars at the family dinner table, as another legendary performer has joined the cast to play Dom's grandmother.