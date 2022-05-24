That '90s Show Just Scored Another Crucial Member Of The Original Cast

"That '70s Show" came to an end back in 2006, but the Fox sitcom has continued to thrive thanks to streaming and its unparalleled ability to resonate with modern viewers. "That '70s Show" is the type of series that makes viewers feel nostalgic as it reminds them of their own formative years. But have you ever wondered what became of the misfits from the beloved '70s-themed sitcom after the show ended? Thanks to Netflix, these questions will be answered on "That '90s Show."

As the title suggests, "That '90s Show" takes place during the titular decade and serves as a continuation of its predecessor. The sequel series will revolve around a new set of young characters, but that doesn't mean that the old guard will be absent. Reports have already confirmed that Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Kurtwood Smith, and Debra Jo Rupp will reprise their respective roles on "That '90s Show."

That said, the exciting comeback stories don't end there, as another blast from the past recently confirmed their involvement on "That '90s Show."