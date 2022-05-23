Chris Pratt Admits To Swiping A Ton Of Jurassic World Props

The upcoming sixth installment in the "Jurassic Park" franchise – "Jurassic World: Dominion" — marks the end of an era for Steven Spielberg's dino-fueled film saga, with it reportedly being the final movie. Or at least that's what they've been telling Chris Pratt.

"You know you go to like a fireworks display, like 4th of July or New Years and there's always the finale, you're like waiting for it and then BOOM you're like, 'Oh, this is it! This is the finale!' I feel like the whole movie is that," Pratt explained during a May 5 appearance on The Today Show. "It's like 30 years in the making, this is the sixth 'Jurassic' film and it's the end of this franchise."

For the former "Parks and Recreation" funnyman, being part of such a legendary film franchise like "Jurassic Park" was something he and his co-star Bryce Dallas Howard both knew would be life-altering from the moment they were cast in the first "Jurassic World" back in 2015. "We're both kind of, every once in a while, taking a moment to look at each other and very lightly under our breath be like, 'What are we doing here?! This is crazy,'" Pratt said in a 2015 on-set interview (via Jurassic Park Fansite). "We kind of feel like we snuck into the party."

And like any good party crasher, Pratt apparently refused to leave the set of "Jurassic World" empty-handed — with him recalling his secret haul in a Facebook post on Monday, May 23.