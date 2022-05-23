The Final Trailer For Stranger Things 4 Part 1 Promises Roller Skates

The new "Stranger Things" Season 4 trailer opens with Max (Sadie Sink) getting a terrifying glimpse of something in the Upside Down before giving way to several shots of the ensemble cast holding weapons, preparing for battle. In one scene, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Erica (Priah Ferguson) — notably clad in "Hellfire Club" tees — huddle up before some kind of "Dungeons & Dragons"-related showdown and make a decision on a seemingly risky roll of the die. Even as Lucas protests that the odds are too slim, Dustin reliably makes the decade-appropriate callback via a "Star Wars" reference: "Never tell me the odds."

While it's a minor miracle that so many of the series' teenage characters have survived various harrowing run-ins with the supernatural in the show's first three seasons, it really looks like everyone is preparing for war in "Stranger Things" Season 4. The trailer's title cards read, "This Friday, the world turns upside down," as the shot transitions from the show's original four protagonists riding their bicycles to Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and co. bicycling through what appears to be the Upside Down itself. This gives way to a shot of Mike, Eleven, and Will (Noah Schnapp) going roller skating, so even as audiences explore more of the Upside Down than ever before, the series' heroes still get to have a little bit of '80s-inspired fun.