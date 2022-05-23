Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Is Already Talking About Resurrecting The Show

Jensen Ackles is a pretty hot name these days. Apart from the other roles in his impressive résumé, the actor is about to take things to a very super direction, since Ackles has joined the cast of "The Boys" to portray the legendary superhero Soldier Boy in the show's upcoming Season 3.

Of course, anyone who's familiar with the actor knows that this isn't his first super-themed rodeo. After all, Ackles' most famous role is Dean Winchester on Supernatural, the long-running fantasy drama that ran for 15 seasons.

As it turns out, Ackles hasn't forgotten his time in the show, either. He's already involved in the upcoming "Supernatural" prequel "The Winchesters," but it appears that he'd very much like to see the parent show make a comeback, as well. To this end, he's been formulating plans to achieve this in some fashion. Here's what Jensen Ackles has to say about his idea to resurrect "Supernatural."