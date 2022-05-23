Elvis Is Looking For Trouble In Second Trailer For Baz Luhrmann's Buzzy Biopic

"This ain't no nostalgia show," says Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) in the final moments of the second trailer for Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," "We're gonna do something ... different." Elvis' line is ostensibly about one of his later recording projects, but it could just as well serve as a promise about the movie itself, which certainly seems to be different from the usual music biopic formula.

You can get an idea of how different Luhrmann's take on the iconic performer will be in the just-released trailer for the movie, which showcases plenty of the director's signature visuals. Of course, there is also lots of music, some of it updated from its original arrangements to give modern viewers a sense of how exciting it sounded back when these tracks were brand new. Similarly, the scenes of Elvis performing to enraptured audiences give a great sense of how he managed to stir an entire generation of young people and terrify conservative America in the process.

Luhrmann has managed to make assigned reading staples exciting for young people in previous projects, so it's possible that, if this trailer is any indication of what the movie itself (which has already been praised by no less an Elvis authority than his ex-wife Priscilla) will be like, his take on "Elvis" will birth quite a few new fans of the King.