Fans Will Love This Heartwarming First Reaction To Baz Luhrmann's Elvis

In addition to being a famous film star in his own right, Elvis Presley has become a character in and of himself over the years, with many performers playing Presley, impersonators of the music legend, or parody versions of him. The roles have been as varied as Bruce Campbell playing Presley in the 2002 cult hit film "Bubba Ho-Tep," to Jack White appearing in a blink-and-you-miss-it version of the musician John C. Reilly's Dewey Cox encounters briefly backstage in 2007's "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story." Val Kilmer plays Presley as a barely-seen, often-heard supernatural figure guiding Clarence Worley (Christian Slater) in the 1993 film "True Romance." Heck, even Kurt Russell is famous for playing the singer in the 1979 TV movie "Elvis" and an Elvis impersonator in the 2001 film "3000 Miles To Graceland" (per IMDb).

The latest person to attempt an Elvis Presley biopic is filmmaker Baz Luhrmann. Despite having only five feature films under his belt, Luhrmann has already made a name for himself, with the 1996 Shakespeare adaptation "Romeo + Juliet" and the 2001 musical romance "Moulin Rouge!" turning him into a notable creative. The forthcoming Warner Bros. film, titled "Elvis," is Luhrmann's first biopic, and he takes on co-writing duties as well as directing responsibilities. As seen in the first trailer, Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley, and Tom Hanks plays his manager, Col. Tom Parker. The "Elvis" supporting cast includes Olivia DeJonge, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Dacre Montgomery, and Luke Bracey.

Ahead of the film's June 24 release, a major figure with deep ties to Presley has reacted to the movie after getting a chance to view it. Fans will no doubt love their thoughts, if only because they may be the most important seal of approval "Elvis" receives.