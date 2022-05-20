Is Pete Davidson Really Leaving Saturday Night Live?
Pete Davidson is one of the most prominent members of "Saturday Night Live," both on and off the show. The New York native joined NBC's iconic late-night show in 2014 when he was only 20 and quickly became a sensation for tapping into his niche of self-deprecating humor. Davidson is no stranger to wearing his heart on his sleeve and has frequently delved into personal trauma and quirks. Some of his best appearances on "SNL" include appearing on the "Weekend Update" segment, where he frequently discusses his personal life and recent happenings.
The comedian's most notable role, however, is Chad. A young, clueless, straight-faced man who finds himself in increasingly chaotic situations. One of Chad's most memorable adventures saw him landing on Mars with the help of SpaceX founder Elon Musk during the businessman's guest appearance in Season 46. Despite becoming one of the most notable "Saturday Night Live" cast members, many critics have been vocal about Davidson's inconsistencies throughout the years, specifically in breaking character.
Thanks to the exposure Davidson has received on "SNL," the star has gone on to be a part of notable projects including "The King of Staten Island," a film loosely based on his personal life. Beyond that, Davidson has developed a following of sorts for the women he's dated throughout the years (via New York Post), which has enthralled and bemused many.
Davidson noted in 2020 while speaking with Charlamagne tha God that his time on "SNL" had an approaching expiration date (via The Hollywood Reporter). In news that will surely disappoint his many fans, it would appear that day may be sooner than later.
SNL Season 47 will reportedly be Pete Davidson's last
Variety reports that Pete Davidson is set to exit "SNL" as early as the Season 47 finale, which will feature Natasha Lyonne and Japanese Breakfast. The outlet noted that NBC, the network behind "Saturday Night Life," refused to comment on Davidson's departure.
Davidson's choice to depart the series comes at an interesting and expected time. As his star power rose as a result of his personal life, and with "SNL" allowing him to dive deeper into meatier sketches like the acclaimed "Stan" parody, Davidson has taken on a number of projects. The comedian most recently signed on to "Bupkis," a series on Peacock that will be based on his own life. This is in addition to his upcoming horror films "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and "The Home," the latter of which he skipped "SNL" to film (via Variety).
With such a busy schedule, it's no surprise that Davidson wants out of "SNL," a series that takes up a considerable amount of his time due to its weekly, last-minute nature. During an interview with Seth Meyers in 2021, Davidson expressed a lack of confidence in being on the show. "You're surrounded by the funniest people all the time," Davidson told the former "SNL" star. "I definitely never felt less funny ... when I'm there, I'm just like, 'Oh, I'm garbage.'"
While Davidson's departure from "SNL" may be disappointing to some, it's clear from his upcoming array of projects that he's not abandoning comedy or genre projects anytime. From where we stand, this is just the beginning of Davidson's domination.