Is Pete Davidson Really Leaving Saturday Night Live?

Pete Davidson is one of the most prominent members of "Saturday Night Live," both on and off the show. The New York native joined NBC's iconic late-night show in 2014 when he was only 20 and quickly became a sensation for tapping into his niche of self-deprecating humor. Davidson is no stranger to wearing his heart on his sleeve and has frequently delved into personal trauma and quirks. Some of his best appearances on "SNL" include appearing on the "Weekend Update" segment, where he frequently discusses his personal life and recent happenings.

The comedian's most notable role, however, is Chad. A young, clueless, straight-faced man who finds himself in increasingly chaotic situations. One of Chad's most memorable adventures saw him landing on Mars with the help of SpaceX founder Elon Musk during the businessman's guest appearance in Season 46. Despite becoming one of the most notable "Saturday Night Live" cast members, many critics have been vocal about Davidson's inconsistencies throughout the years, specifically in breaking character.

Thanks to the exposure Davidson has received on "SNL," the star has gone on to be a part of notable projects including "The King of Staten Island," a film loosely based on his personal life. Beyond that, Davidson has developed a following of sorts for the women he's dated throughout the years (via New York Post), which has enthralled and bemused many.

Davidson noted in 2020 while speaking with Charlamagne tha God that his time on "SNL" had an approaching expiration date (via The Hollywood Reporter). In news that will surely disappoint his many fans, it would appear that day may be sooner than later.