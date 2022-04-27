Peacock Has Another Serving Of Pete Davidson For Your Streaming Plate

Pete Davidson's career is certainly reaching stratospheric heights these days, and he is being tapped for several different upcoming roles. Besides his tenure on "Saturday Night Live," Davidson is set to appear in the upcoming A24 movie "Bodies Bodies Bodies," which is about a group of people who plan to throw a party during a hurricane, but things go very wrong very quickly. He will also lend his talents to several projects that have yet to be released, like Machine Gun Kelly's "Good Mourning," the revived sketch comedy show "Kids in the Hall," and "Meet Cute" which is about using time travel in order to help a loved one. One thing is for certain: Davidson is going places.

Davidson's life often blends into his work to surprisingly great results. Take, for instance, the "SNL" cast member earning critical acclaim for his performance in the semi-autobiographical "The King of Staten Island," which led to a handful of award season nominations and one win for his efforts (via IMDb). This 2020 film from Judd Apatow follows Scott Carlin (Davidson), an emotionally-immature adult who struggles with the death of his father as he deals with major changes on the homefront. The film is loosely based on Davidson's life; his father, Scott Davidson, died in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on New York City.

However, it seems as if there is another semi-biographical story coming out from Davidson and Peacock, but what exactly do we have in store for the future?