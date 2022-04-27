Peacock Has Another Serving Of Pete Davidson For Your Streaming Plate
Pete Davidson's career is certainly reaching stratospheric heights these days, and he is being tapped for several different upcoming roles. Besides his tenure on "Saturday Night Live," Davidson is set to appear in the upcoming A24 movie "Bodies Bodies Bodies," which is about a group of people who plan to throw a party during a hurricane, but things go very wrong very quickly. He will also lend his talents to several projects that have yet to be released, like Machine Gun Kelly's "Good Mourning," the revived sketch comedy show "Kids in the Hall," and "Meet Cute" which is about using time travel in order to help a loved one. One thing is for certain: Davidson is going places.
Davidson's life often blends into his work to surprisingly great results. Take, for instance, the "SNL" cast member earning critical acclaim for his performance in the semi-autobiographical "The King of Staten Island," which led to a handful of award season nominations and one win for his efforts (via IMDb). This 2020 film from Judd Apatow follows Scott Carlin (Davidson), an emotionally-immature adult who struggles with the death of his father as he deals with major changes on the homefront. The film is loosely based on Davidson's life; his father, Scott Davidson, died in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on New York City.
However, it seems as if there is another semi-biographical story coming out from Davidson and Peacock, but what exactly do we have in store for the future?
An upcoming Peacock comedy series will be based on Davidson's life
Although we have already seen a movie loosely based on Pete Davidson's life, it seems like there is still a vast reservoir of comedy gold to still mine from the stand-up's pre-fame years. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, "Bupkis," an upcoming television series from Peacock that has already received a straight-to-series order, will be that new Davidson-focused project. This live-action scripted series will blend real life events inspired by the "SNL" star's life, and it will incorporate his brand of absurdist humor and comedic timing. THR notes that Davidson will play a fictional version of himself. Unfortunately, little else is known about the release date for "Bupkis" and who will star in the show.
Produced by Lorne Michaels, "Bupkis" aims to be a must-watch show for Peacock. Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Susan Rovner told THR of the series, "'Bupkis' will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television." It seems then between "Saturday Night Live," upcoming movies like "Bodies Bodies Bodies," and "Bupkis," there is going to be much more Davidson on our screens in the near future.