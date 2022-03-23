Stranger Things 4 Is About To Take A Dark Turn According To Creators

"Stranger Things" has been a record-breaking smash hit for Netflix since its debut in July of 2016, with its young cast and heavy doses of '80s nostalgia making the show popular across multiple generations (via The Guardian). Millie Bobby Brown earned two Best Supporting Actress Emmy nominations for portraying Eleven, a young girl who undergoes experimentation at a secret government lab in Hawkins, Indiana, and the show picked up 38 nominations and seven wins in three seasons (via Emmys).

"Stranger Things" begins with the disappearance of local boy Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and the efforts of his friends Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) to find him. With Eleven's help, the boys are able to rescue Will, but not before opening a portal to the Upside Down and letting a monster through.

In Season 2, Hawkins Chief of Police Jim Hopper (David Harbour) takes Eleven in and sees her reunited with her biological mother Terri Ives (Aimee Mullins) and government lab "sister" Kali (Linnea Berthelsen). Season 3, which was released nearly three years ago, saw some plot themes start to mature along with the young cast (via US Weekly) and left viewers on a cliffhanger regarding Hopper's fate.

"Stranger Things" Season 4 will come in two chunks; the first on May 27 and the second on July 1. Creator Ross Duffer told the Netflix promo site Tudum that the latest episodes will bring a definite change in tone as the main characters move on to Hawkins High.