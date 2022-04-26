The Trailer For A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies Promises A Different Kind Of Slasher

In the last few years, A24 has ushered some truly wild horror movies out into the world, while also helping deliver an era of so-called "elevated horror," which intentionally uses the genre to make social commentary. Ari Aster's "Hereditary" and "Midsommar" are often touted as two of the best horror movies of recent years, but the studio's horror output as a whole has been fascinating. Titles like "Green Room," "It Comes At Night," "Lamb," and "The Lighthouse" all challenge the audience in different ways. Needless to say, it's an exciting time to be a horror fan.

In 2022, A24 also delivered "X" from director Ti West, which follows a cast and crew who head to a remote Texas location to shoot an adult film, only to fall into the hands of a brutal serial killer. "X" wowed critics, earning itself a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. There's even a prequel on the way from West, titled "Pearl" (via IGN) so he clearly impressed the studio.

Now, A24 is looking to continue its horror roll with the first trailer for "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" — from Dutch director Halina Reijn — which just arrived online, and promises a very different kind of slasher flick with a pretty impressive cast.