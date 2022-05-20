Kamala Khan's Powers Are On Full Display In A New Ms. Marvel TV Spot

The new teaser shows Kamala getting familiar with her powers by making simple shapes before upgrading to more robust constructs in later shots. She makes ramps and platforms, catches a vehicle in her giant purple hands, and then uses said giant hands to throw a powerful strike. She also describes her constructs as feeling "like an idea come to life."

In an interview with Empire, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained why the new Kamala's powers differ so greatly from those of the original version. "[Kamala] came about in a very specific time within the comic-book continuity. She is now coming into a very specific time within the MCU continuity. And those two things didn't match."

This explanation seems somewhat vague, but it may have something to do with the recent introduction of a certain similarly powered member of the Fantastic Four in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Whether that is actually the case remains to be seen. That said, it would seem (Doctor) strange for the MCU to debut two different stretchy heroes at practically the same time.