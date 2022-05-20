Kamala Khan's Powers Are On Full Display In A New Ms. Marvel TV Spot
When Marvel released the first official trailer for the upcoming "Ms. Marvel" series in March, fans were a little bit perplexed by the powers of the Disney+ show's protagonist, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). In stark contrast to the Kamala of the comics, whose Inhuman heritage grants her morphogenetic powers that allow her to change shape, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Kamala instead wields a magical bracelet that lets her create neon-purple constructs out of thin air. Compared to her shapeshifting and size-changing comic-book counterpart, the MCU's Kamala seems more like DC's Green Lantern than anything else.
Unfortunately, however, the first trailer didn't show us much of Kamala's new cosmic constructs. We saw a few shots of her making some simple creations, but the upper limits and exact function of her powers were still left something of a mystery. Luckily, Marvel has made up for that with a newly released TV spot that puts Kamala Khan's new powers on full display.
Kamala Khan's crafty constructs pack a powerful punch
The new teaser shows Kamala getting familiar with her powers by making simple shapes before upgrading to more robust constructs in later shots. She makes ramps and platforms, catches a vehicle in her giant purple hands, and then uses said giant hands to throw a powerful strike. She also describes her constructs as feeling "like an idea come to life."
In an interview with Empire, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained why the new Kamala's powers differ so greatly from those of the original version. "[Kamala] came about in a very specific time within the comic-book continuity. She is now coming into a very specific time within the MCU continuity. And those two things didn't match."
This explanation seems somewhat vague, but it may have something to do with the recent introduction of a certain similarly powered member of the Fantastic Four in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Whether that is actually the case remains to be seen. That said, it would seem (Doctor) strange for the MCU to debut two different stretchy heroes at practically the same time.