The Real Reason The Stranger Things 4 Finale Will Be Super-Sized

The first half of "Stranger Things" Season 4 is just weeks away from its premiere, and when it arrives it will bring an end to the more than three year-long wait since the last season. If there's any consolation, at least this season of "Stranger Things" will be much bigger than the last.

Previously, it had been reported that not only would "Stranger Things" Season 4 would consist of nine episodes instead of the usual eight, but each episode would also be longer than normal, increasing from around 45 minutes to an hour, with episodes seven and nine clocking in at nearly feature-length (via The Wrap). It's so much more "Stranger Things" that Netflix decided to split Season 4 into two parts. Part 1 will air on May 27, 2022 and Part 2 will drop on July 1.

There's a reason why this season of "Stranger Things" will be so much bigger than the last, and creators the Duffer Brothers recently explained why.