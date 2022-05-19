The One Part Of Attack Of The Clones That Ewan McGregor Says We'll Never Experience

While "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" was the beginning of a big leap forward for filmmaking technology, life on the frontier is never easy. As Ewan McGregor explained during the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" press event, the cameras used to film the second movie of the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy were massive. "Those cameras were like dinosaurs," McGregor said, describing how the cameras had to be connected via two large cords to some kind of machine in a tent that gave off a continuous hum. Because the technology was so new, it appears that the crew wasn't aware of how much that hum would affect the scenes being filmed.

"It was so noisy ... and post-production they realized that, at the end, that the noise they made was exactly in the frequency of the human voice," McGregor revealed. "So we had to ADR [re-record the audio] every single line of 'Episode II.' None of the original dialogue made it through because of that, because the cameras were so new and none of the bugs had been worked out yet."

And with that, McGregor has given "Star Wars" fans something to ponder: whether the dialogue in "Attack of the Clones" would've been improved if they had been able to use what was shot, instead of re-recording the movie line by line in an audio booth.