Ewan McGregor's First Scene With Darth Vader Went Exactly How You'd Expect

In roughly a month, Ewan McGregor is set to finally reprise his "Star Wars" role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Disney+ series of the same name. And if there's one thing that fans can't be more excited for, it's the already-announced reunion between him and fellow prequels actor Hayden Christensen aka Darth Vader — who will be donning the mask and helmet this go-around.

"We're going to see a very powerful Vader," Christensen revealed to Entertainment Weekly back in March.

When Christensen and McGregor shot their scenes together for the last "Star Wars" prequel film, "Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," there was never a moment when Vader actually appeared on-screen with Kenobi — at least not in his iconic life-support suit. This means that when it came time to shoot their stuff for "Obi-Wan Kenobi," it was be the very first time that McGregor came face-to-face with George Lucas' infamous Sith Lord — a character that terrified McGregor as a child (via Total Film).

As you can guess, McGregor's initial moments with Vader didn't go so smoothly.