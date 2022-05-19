The Hilarious Thing Obi-Wan Kenobi's Ewan McGregor Still Does During Lightsaber Fights
The premiere of the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series is finally dropping on Disney+ on May 27. "Star Wars" fans have anxiously awaited the return of actor Ewan McGregor's portrayal of the iconic character since the show was announced back at the 2019 D23 Expo. It was also revealed then that Hayden Christensen would be returning to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader along with his former co-star from the prequel trilogy. The trailers that fans have gotten reveal plenty of details as to what might happen, and we know that the story takes place about 10 years after the events of "Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith" (via Star Wars.com). "Obi-Wan Kenobi" has proceeded to bring back Joel Edgerton's Uncle Owen Lars as well, and features a young Luke Skywalker played by the young actor, Grant Feely (via IMDb).
Although fans witnessed Obi-Wan bearing a blaster in the trailer, seemingly to avoid unwanted attention from the Empire as he remains in hiding, released photos on Twitter of weapons from the show have revealed the lightsaber fans know from the Jedi's hilt. It may be possible that Obi-Wan and Darth Vader clash blades once again during an episode, something that they both trained extensively for in "Episode III" during their final battle on Mustafar.
In a Lucasfilm press event that Looper attended for the upcoming series, McGregor discussed the process of fight scenes as Obi-Wan during the movies and even revealed a hilarious thing that he still does when wielding his lightsaber.
Ewan McGregor still makes lightsaber sounds with his mouth
When asked about the most memorable scenes to film in the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, Ewan McGregor explained that it would be impossible to choose. He went on to explain that he had never worked on a set similar to "Obi-Wan Kenobi" — with the prequel trilogy the technology limited them to so much blue screen and green screen while shooting, it was difficult to make things believable. However, he noted that the fight scenes have always been challenging to him. "The fight scenes are always something extra when you're doing something like this because they just require such a lot of preparation and there's a sort of real nervousness about — when you walk on set — [doing] a fight that you've been learning and training for, for months."
The 51-year-old was then asked if the fight scenes still tempt him to make lightsaber sounds, which McGregor has been known to do before (via The Graham Norton Show). According to him, he's always made lightsaber noises since he first appeared in "Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace." He revealed that he still does, saying, "It's impossible not to. And if you're not making them, you're doing it in your head, I think."
Hayden Christensen revealed that he too struggles to not make the sounds, telling a story of getting the part of Anakin for "Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones" where he and his roommate ran around their apartment dueling with imaginary lightsabers (via Vanity Fair). For fans, it's likely nice to know that even the actors who play the "Star Wars" characters they love still do the same things when thinking about a lightsaber.