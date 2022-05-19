The Hilarious Thing Obi-Wan Kenobi's Ewan McGregor Still Does During Lightsaber Fights

The premiere of the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series is finally dropping on Disney+ on May 27. "Star Wars" fans have anxiously awaited the return of actor Ewan McGregor's portrayal of the iconic character since the show was announced back at the 2019 D23 Expo. It was also revealed then that Hayden Christensen would be returning to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker aka Darth Vader along with his former co-star from the prequel trilogy. The trailers that fans have gotten reveal plenty of details as to what might happen, and we know that the story takes place about 10 years after the events of "Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith" (via Star Wars.com). "Obi-Wan Kenobi" has proceeded to bring back Joel Edgerton's Uncle Owen Lars as well, and features a young Luke Skywalker played by the young actor, Grant Feely (via IMDb).

Although fans witnessed Obi-Wan bearing a blaster in the trailer, seemingly to avoid unwanted attention from the Empire as he remains in hiding, released photos on Twitter of weapons from the show have revealed the lightsaber fans know from the Jedi's hilt. It may be possible that Obi-Wan and Darth Vader clash blades once again during an episode, something that they both trained extensively for in "Episode III" during their final battle on Mustafar.

In a Lucasfilm press event that Looper attended for the upcoming series, McGregor discussed the process of fight scenes as Obi-Wan during the movies and even revealed a hilarious thing that he still does when wielding his lightsaber.