Matt Casey Steals The Show In The Chicago Fire Season 10 Finale Promo
Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer will return to "Chicago Fire" for the first time since his departure in Season 10, Episode 5 — save for a midseason episode that solely features his voice — for the upcoming Season 10 finale. Currently, Casey lives in Oregon as the caretaker of the sons of a deceased colleague, away from the show's titular Chicago location. Spencer told Us Weekly regarding his exit, "It was a difficult decision because I've loved this show from the start, but there's other things that I would love to do in the future and there's some family that I need to take care of." The Season 10 finale, however, will revolve around a long-awaited wedding between Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) in which Casey will serve as Severide's best man, necessitating Spencer's casting.
While Casey was undeniably a core component of "Chicago Fire" during his time as one of its regular cast members, fans expressed decidedly mixed opinions about his character in light of his involvement in the final episode of Season 10. Fortunately for viewers who don't enjoy Casey's presence, he won't be the finale's only surprise.
Nevertheless, with the finale less than a week away, NBC aired a short promo for the upcoming episode that revolves largely around Casey's triumphant return.
Chicago Fire's major players are excited that Casey's back
NBC's promo for the "Chicago Fire" Season 10 finale, which was captured and posted to twitter by user @Learnthingss, starts out blurry before gradually bringing none other than Matt Casey into focus while a voice off-camera greets him excitedly. This is followed by District Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) hugging Casey with a similarly energy at Casey's former place of employment.
Then, footage showcasing Stella and Severide's romance is underscored by Casey telling Severide that Stella's presence in his life has bettered him as a person. Finally, the short promo concludes with a clip of Boden walking Stella down the aisle at her wedding.
Showrunner Derek Haas told TV Line in an interview about Spencer's inclusion in the season finale that Casey "pledged he would be best man at Severide's wedding. We're so grateful to [Jesse] that he would come back and honor that pledge." As might be expected, then, this preview seems to be setting up both Casey and the Stellaride wedding as the season finale's two main attractions.
The final episode of "Chicago Fire" Season 10 will air on NBC in its usual timeslot on Wednesday May 25, at 9 p.m./8 p.m. central.