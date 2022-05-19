Matt Casey Steals The Show In The Chicago Fire Season 10 Finale Promo

Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer will return to "Chicago Fire" for the first time since his departure in Season 10, Episode 5 — save for a midseason episode that solely features his voice — for the upcoming Season 10 finale. Currently, Casey lives in Oregon as the caretaker of the sons of a deceased colleague, away from the show's titular Chicago location. Spencer told Us Weekly regarding his exit, "It was a difficult decision because I've loved this show from the start, but there's other things that I would love to do in the future and there's some family that I need to take care of." The Season 10 finale, however, will revolve around a long-awaited wedding between Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) in which Casey will serve as Severide's best man, necessitating Spencer's casting.

While Casey was undeniably a core component of "Chicago Fire" during his time as one of its regular cast members, fans expressed decidedly mixed opinions about his character in light of his involvement in the final episode of Season 10. Fortunately for viewers who don't enjoy Casey's presence, he won't be the finale's only surprise.

Nevertheless, with the finale less than a week away, NBC aired a short promo for the upcoming episode that revolves largely around Casey's triumphant return.