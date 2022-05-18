Amazon's Reacher Season 2 Is Jumping Way Ahead In The Book Series

Thanks to a Twitter announcement from Alan Ritchson on Wednesday, May 18, "Reacher" fans learned that Season 2 of the Prime Video series will adapt from "Bad Luck and Trouble," the 11th book in author Lee Child's "Jack Reacher" series. Since Season 1 of the show covered the series' first book, "Killing Floor," in a single go without incorporating other elements from elsewhere in the book series, this is a big departure from the show's sense of continuity. As such, this move may force the show to indulge in some flashbacks or backtracking to properly explain who Reacher would be at this point and time in his life.

A lot of character development occurs between the second and 11th book, even though the stories are told in a non-linear fashion. According to the site Book Series in Order, Jack Reacher travels quite a lot between the third book, "Tripwire," to "Bad Luck and Trouble." He spends time in locales such as Florida, North Carolina, New York City, and Texas. Along the way, he confronts family ghosts, works with the DEA (in an unofficial capacity, naturally), investigates a mass shooting, and helps an old friend of Joe's. And that's not including the short stories that take place during Reacher's youth.

In "Bad Luck and Trouble," Reacher reconnects with an old member of his Army unit. She tells him a fellow unit member has been murdered and asks for his help tracking down the serial killer who threatens the lives of the remaining team members. This requires Reacher to reunite with his team to suss the killer out. Reading that synopsis, it seems possible that the show's producers wanted to delve deeper into the character's military history.