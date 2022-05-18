Yellowstone Spin-Off Series 1883 Will Not Be As Limited As We Thought

When fans of Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" first learned about the prequel spin-off "1883," it was initially said to be a limited series with a possible chance for additional episodes to come in the future. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the debut season of "1883" was expected to get the add-on episodes at some time in late 2022.

When we last left off with the 19th-century Duttons in "1883," James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret (Faith Hill) are forced to grapple with the loss of their daughter, Elsa (Isabel May), after she is shot with an arrow during an ambush by a Lakota war party. "They lost a daughter but found a place to build a better life," explained producer David Glasser in an interview with THR. "Shea [Sam Elliott] wanted to see the coast one more time — that's what he wanted out of this journey after losing his family," Glasser continued. "Thomas [LaMonica Garrett], who had closed everything off in his life, found what he wanted: a woman. ... You understand the pain of this journey they invested in. Everything that happened sort of has a full-circle wrap to it."

With most things on "1883" having been squared away, it appeared to some that there wouldn't be much left to explore creatively in that time period. However, based on a new announcement from Paramount, it sounds like the company actually has much bigger plans for the Western prequel than just a run-of-the-mill extension.