Under The Banner Of Heaven's Andrew Garfield Explains Why The Timing Was Right For A Crime Thriller - Exclusive

While Andrew Garfield made his triumphant return to the superhero genre in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021, the actor has proved several times since his breakthrough role as the web-slinger in 2012 that he's interested in all types of roles.

Among his credits, Garfield acted under the auspices of iconic director Martin Scorsese in the historical epic "Silence" in 2016, followed by a best actor Oscar-nominated role in director Mel Gibson's riveting, fact-based WWII drama "Hacksaw Ridge." The past year has been especially eventful for Garfield, beginning with his starring role as real-life televangelist Jim Bakker opposite Oscar winner Jessica Chastain in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." Garfield experienced some Oscar glory himself in 2021, earning his second best actor nomination — this time for his turn as "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson in director Lin-Manuel Miranda's bittersweet musical "tick, tick ... BOOM!"

Yet for all the genres Garfield has played in over his remarkable career, he's never ventured into the crime thriller space. That all changed with his lead role in "FX's Under the Banner of Heaven," a new, seven-part miniseries where Garfield plays Detective Jeb Pyre. A devout family man of the Mormon faith, Jeb's confidence in the religion is shaken after learns the circumstances surrounding the brutal murder of a local, Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones), and her infant daughter in the city's Latter-day Saints community.

Also starring Gil Birmingham as Pyre's partner, Bill Taba, the limited series is based on author Jon Krakauer's best-selling true-crime novel "Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith," which was released in 2003. In an exclusive interview about the series, Garfield shared with Looper why he decided to dive into the crime thriller genre more than 15 years after he kicked off his acting career.