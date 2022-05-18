Paramount Has Some Incredible News For Fans Of The Hills

Fans of "The Hills," MTV's extremely '00s series about the ups and downs of the lives of a group of Los Angeles twentysomethings, lived for their weekly dose of drama during the show's heyday. For six seasons, they couldn't get enough of the adventures of fashion design student Lauren Conrad, PR rep Heidi Montag (and her eventual spouse, ne'er-do-well Spencer Pratt), model-actress Audrina Patridge, and Conrad's fellow intern Whitney Port. Romances come and go, business deals succeed and fall apart, everyone attends lavish parties, and tears and champagne flow like wine, but Conrad always has her friends to rely on — unless she happens to be feuding with them.

The group dynamic eventually shifted over time. Kristin Cavallari, who starred alongside Conrad on MTV's "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County," joined the show in its fifth season in the wake of the departure of Conrad (via Entertainment Weekly). Stephanie Pratt, the younger sister of Spencer Pratt, joined the show in Season 6 to pick up even more of the narrative slack. Supporting cast members Jordan Eubanks and Brian Drolet disappeared after the first season, with Brody Jenner and Pratt becoming familiar faces during the second (per IMDb). The show even weathered accusations that some of its scenes were scripted. But after six seasons, "The Hills" left the network on its own terms, per Entertainment Weekly, in 2010. According to a November 2010 report from The Hollywood Reporter, the series finale pulled in a 2.8 Nielsen rating, the largest audience it had drawn that season.

Love it or hate it, it's hard to deny that "The Hills" was a mega-successful in its day and was a cultural touchstone for a generation, which is why fans will be very excited thanks to some news from Paramount.