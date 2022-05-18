HBO Max Just Killed A Major DC Project

While the approach of Warner Bros. to adapting DC Comics properties has thus far seemed more scattershot than that of Disney's laser-focused Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Warner nevertheless has numerous DC movies planned in its future, including "Black Adam," "Blue Beetle," and plenty more.

The Hollywood Reporter first announced that a live-action adaptation of the DC superhero cartoon and comic book series "The Wonder Twins" was in the works for the Warner-owned HBO Max back in February of 2022. Then, in April, news that young stars KJ Apa and Isabel May would portray its titular characters became public, suggesting that its production was steadily progressing as recently as one month ago.

Unfortunately for fans of the superhero duo and those involved in the production of "The Wonder Twins" alike, the project is now canceled. This news comes on the heels of a major behind-the-scenes shake-up at the newly-christened Warner Bros. Discovery, following a merger between the Warner Bros. and Discovery brands.