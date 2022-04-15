HBO Max's Wonder Twins Just Cast Two Big Yellowstone: 1883 And Riverdale Stars

DC fans were introduced to Zan and Jayna — collectively known as the Wonder Twins — in the late 1970s as a part of the "All-New Super Friends" hour. Throughout the series, they and their monkey-like alien pet, Gleek, joined established heroes like Batman and Wonder Woman in helping make the world a safer place, using their oddly specific skillsets to rescue helpless civilians and provide viewers with a valuable life lesson in the process. Meanwhile, they made a handful of small appearances on the pages of DC Comics, ultimately paving the way for them to enter the DC Universe proper by the mid-1990s.

In the decades since their arrival on the superhero scene, the Wonder Twins have struggled to remain in mainstream pop culture. Their presence in print is sporadic, and they've made even fewer cameos on the small screen, hence why they're rarely talked about in the same breath as DC's heavy-hitters. Nevertheless, they remain an ironically memorable, albeit campy, part of the publisher's hero roster, and thanks to writer Mark Russell's 2019 miniseries centered on the extraterrestrial sibling duo, it appears as though there's a strong desire to turn them into popular, bankable characters.

For more evidence of this initiative, look no further than the Wonder Twins movie that's on its way to the HBO Max streaming service, which has just cast its leads.