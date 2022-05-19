Halo's Bokeem Woodbine Explains How He Drew On His Past To Create His Character - Exclusive

Bokeem Woodbine has been working steadily on both the big and small screens for decades, building a long list of credits that point to the depth and breadth of his capabilities as an actor. It seems like Woodbine has done it all, from noteworthy turns in films like "Jason's Lyric," "Queen & Slim," and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" to an Emmy-nominated performance as crime family enforcer Mike Milligan in the second season of "Fargo." Currently, he's playing Soren, a rogue supersoldier in Paramount+'s eagerly anticipated adaptation of the revered video game series "Halo."

"Halo" revolves around a future world in which supersoldiers known as Spartans were invented to protect humanity. But the program to create the Spartans is physically and mentally brutal, and Woodbine's Soren is the lone participant who's able to overcome his indoctrination and escape. Years later, when his friend Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) comes to find him, he discovers Soren has built a life for himself that he never could have imagined as a Spartan.

Woodbine plays Soren as a charismatic leader who's capable of big feelings, including overwhelming love and passionate loyalty. But that doesn't prevent him from lashing out in anger or frustration, taking ruthless action when the situation calls for it, or being a bit of a showboat when he's feeling good about his accomplishments. In combining all those impulses, Woodbine has created a fascinatingly complex character, and in an exclusive interview with Looper, Woodbine explained how he drew on his own formative experiences to bring Soren to vivid life.