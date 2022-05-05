Halo's Bokeem Woodbine On Rogue Spartans, Character Roots, And Spider-Man: Homecoming - Exclusive Interview

When the Paramount+ TV adaptation of the blockbuster video game "Halo" premiered, fans knew it would include beloved characters like Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber), Cortana (Jen Taylor), and Dr. Catherine Halsey (Natascha McElhone). What they couldn't predict was all the non-game characters that would populate the world of the TV show, including Soren-066, played by Bokeem Woodbine.

Soren, who wasn't in the games but made an appearance in the book "Halo: Evolutions," was a friend of Master Chief's when they were both kids being raised in the brutal Spartan program. After realizing the horror of what they were being subjected to, Soren escaped and built a new life for himself as a smuggler on Rubble, a settlement on a group of asteroids, complete with a loving wife and young son. Soren's independence from everything controlling Master Chief leads the typically loyal Spartan to bring Kwan Ha (Yerin Ha), the lone human to survive an attack on her home planet, to Rubble so Soren can protect her from Master Chief's people, who had plans to take her out.

Soren is the perfect foil for Master Chief, a former Spartan who's rejected everything John's embraced. Yet, Soren also proves he's still a loyal friend as he's spent much of "Halo"'s first season going out of his way to protect Kwan due to a promise he made to Master Chief. In "Halo" Episode 7, "Inheritance," we get to see more of Soren than ever. In an exclusive conversation with Looper, Woodbine discussed what it was like to spring into action as his character, revealed how he drew on his own experiences to develop Soren, and looked back on working with Tom Holland and Michael Keaton in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."