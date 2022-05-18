Fans Are Comparing She-Hulk To An Animated Classic In The Worst Possible Way
The first official trailer for Marvel's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" series, that's set to drop on Disney+ later this year was released online Tuesday, May 17, and fans have had some pretty interesting things to say about it. And by interesting, we mean they're roasting it to high-heaven — with some comparing its titular star to an animated classic, and not in a good way.
For those who haven't seen it, the "She-Hulk" trailer gives viewers the best look yet at Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in all her green glory. The series is set to focus on Walters and her career as an attorney. In the trailer, it's revealed that she'll be the new face of a "super-human law division," while simultaneously working with her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) to harness her She-Hulk abilities. However, on social media, all anybody wants to talk about is what the new character looks like, and who she looks like, according to them. And they're bringing out their Twitter pitchforks.
Fans are roasting She-Hulk for looking like Princess Fiona from the Shrek movies
It's a comparison that's been sweeping the internet, with people on Twitter being the first ones to bash Marvel for the She-Hulk CGI, which they keep likening to the early 2000s "Shrek" movies — and in particular, the character of Fiona (as voiced by Cameron Diaz).
"Bruh why She-Hulk givin me Princess Fiona vibes," tweeted @SLOplays, garnering more than 450 likes. "Not going to lie. Fiona looks like a better She-hulk than She-Hulk," wrote another user. "Ahhhhhhh God I wanna be excited for She-Hulk but the CGI is giving Fiona from Shrek," said @takilah805. Meanwhile, @mwritesnonsense also drew comparisons to "Shrek," and wrote, "Marvel did tatiana maslany so dirty with this CGI."
While a lot of the trailer reactions have been negative and geared towards the CGI, a lot of Marvel fans weren't ready to pounce on the studio just yet. User @Fandom Crunch tweeted, "Yes some cgi in the #SheHulk trailer looks unfinished, but the show doesn't come out till August 17th! Hoping they actually listen to the criticism, but we will see I guess."
Back in December, Tatiana Maslany told the "Scott Hasn't Seen" podcast that Marvel was planning on going full-CG for her She-Hulk character. "It's all CG ... I'm in mo-cap the whole time," Maslany said (via The Direct). Having the main character of the show being an animated character was always going to be a big hurdle for any She-Hulk project, and at this point, the CGI might be something Marvel Studios will now try to redo based off the slew of trailer reactions, much like the "Sonic the Hedgehog" film team did after getting dragged by Twitter users for their first trailer.