Fans Are Comparing She-Hulk To An Animated Classic In The Worst Possible Way

It's a comparison that's been sweeping the internet, with people on Twitter being the first ones to bash Marvel for the She-Hulk CGI, which they keep likening to the early 2000s "Shrek" movies — and in particular, the character of Fiona (as voiced by Cameron Diaz).

"Bruh why She-Hulk givin me Princess Fiona vibes," tweeted @SLOplays, garnering more than 450 likes. "Not going to lie. Fiona looks like a better She-hulk than She-Hulk," wrote another user. "Ahhhhhhh God I wanna be excited for She-Hulk but the CGI is giving Fiona from Shrek," said @takilah805. Meanwhile, @mwritesnonsense also drew comparisons to "Shrek," and wrote, "Marvel did tatiana maslany so dirty with this CGI."

While a lot of the trailer reactions have been negative and geared towards the CGI, a lot of Marvel fans weren't ready to pounce on the studio just yet. User @Fandom Crunch tweeted, "Yes some cgi in the #SheHulk trailer looks unfinished, but the show doesn't come out till August 17th! Hoping they actually listen to the criticism, but we will see I guess."

Back in December, Tatiana Maslany told the "Scott Hasn't Seen" podcast that Marvel was planning on going full-CG for her She-Hulk character. "It's all CG ... I'm in mo-cap the whole time," Maslany said (via The Direct). Having the main character of the show being an animated character was always going to be a big hurdle for any She-Hulk project, and at this point, the CGI might be something Marvel Studios will now try to redo based off the slew of trailer reactions, much like the "Sonic the Hedgehog" film team did after getting dragged by Twitter users for their first trailer.