Jon Hamm Had A Hilarious Reaction To Being Offered A Role In Top Gun: Maverick

During a May 2022 interview with Uproxx, Jon Hamm recalled his immediately enthusiastic reaction to receiving the offer to play Cyclone in "Top Gun: Maverick." The actor told the outlet, "I got a call. I remember I was in my car and the phone rang. And I picked it up, hands-free of course. They said, 'They're looking at you for this 'Top Gun' sequel.' And I was like, 'What? Hell yes.' They said, 'We haven't seen a script.' I said, 'Tell them yes.'"

Hamm also admitted that he didn't care what his salary for the production would be, nor did he know how big his role might be — he just wanted to be in the "Top Gun" sequel no matter the size of the part or the deeds his character might be required to do. Soon enough, he found himself on the deck of the U.S.S. Teddy Roosevelt, a commissioned military ship with active nuclear missiles aboard (via U.S. Navy).

Hamm's excitement for appearing in the "Top Gun" sequel is simple to explain. As a teenager, he watched the movie and fell in love with it. "I was probably 15, at the dead center of the target demographic. I remember seeing the trailer and thinking, 'Yes. That looks awesome.' And it was," he told Men's Journal in 2021. The actor seems to be very proud of the piece, telling St. Louis' KSDK just how incredible "Top Gun: Maverick" will be, with stunning sequences and an emotionally-impactful story at its core.

Fans will have to wait until June 27 to see Hamm, Tom Cruise, and their co-stars in "Top Gun: Maverick," but judging from the film's extremely positive critical reception, it'll be a wait well worth their while.