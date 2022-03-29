Final Top Gun: Maverick Trailer Hits All The Right High Notes

For decades, people have felt the need ... the need for speed.

When "Top Gun" first flew into theaters, people remained awestruck at the high-flying spectacle of watching Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) learn to be the best pilot there ever was, culminating in Maverick and Iceman (Val Kilmer) taking down a squadron of MiGs and averting a potential crisis situation. However, fans knew that couldn't be the end of Maverick's journey. Upon receiving an offer to undergo any assignment he wishes, Maverick chooses to stay behind to be a TOPGUN instructor, and we're about to see where he ended up all these years later.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is the wildly anticipated sequel to the classic 1980s film. It was originally supposed to come out in 2019 but was delayed to allow more time to work out the flying sequences (via National World). Of course, things didn't fare much better the following two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it looks like we'll finally see the next chapter of this story on May 27, 2022.

It looks like that date will stick, especially seeing how a new trailer has finally arrived, and there's plenty for fans to sink their teeth into.