Final Top Gun: Maverick Trailer Hits All The Right High Notes
For decades, people have felt the need ... the need for speed.
When "Top Gun" first flew into theaters, people remained awestruck at the high-flying spectacle of watching Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) learn to be the best pilot there ever was, culminating in Maverick and Iceman (Val Kilmer) taking down a squadron of MiGs and averting a potential crisis situation. However, fans knew that couldn't be the end of Maverick's journey. Upon receiving an offer to undergo any assignment he wishes, Maverick chooses to stay behind to be a TOPGUN instructor, and we're about to see where he ended up all these years later.
"Top Gun: Maverick" is the wildly anticipated sequel to the classic 1980s film. It was originally supposed to come out in 2019 but was delayed to allow more time to work out the flying sequences (via National World). Of course, things didn't fare much better the following two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it looks like we'll finally see the next chapter of this story on May 27, 2022.
It looks like that date will stick, especially seeing how a new trailer has finally arrived, and there's plenty for fans to sink their teeth into.
The new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick takes our breath away
A new generation of pilots suit up to take on dangerous threats in the trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick." Of course, the new recruits have training from the best in the business as Maverick is the flight instructor of TOPGUN these days. He has some help courtesy of Iceman, who's now a four-star admiral and Chief of Naval Operations. Outside of those two, the focus is on some new faces to help build out the "Top Gun" mythos.
For starters, Maverick has a new beau by the looks of it. He may have fooled around with Charlie Blackwood (Kelly McGillis) in the original film, wooing one another to the tune of Berlin's "Take My Breath Away." This time around he's with Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly), who's more connected to the original than you may initially think. Penny Benjamin's name is mentioned in the 1986 film as being the "admiral's daughter," in what could very well be one of many references to the first film eagle-eyed fans will want to watch out for.
Rounding out the cast are Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Goose (Anthony Edwards), Jon Hamm as Vice Admiral Cyclone, Glen Powell as Hangman, and Ed Harris as Rear Admiral, to name a few. This cast is positively in the stratosphere, so don't miss the sequel when it successfully lands in theaters later this year.