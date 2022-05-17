Hulu Announces A Reboot Adaptation Of This Alan Moore Classic
Comic book reboots have become all the rage in Hollywood lately, with a number of reimagined projects being ordered up or released by Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios in recent months and years — such as DC's "The Batman" and Marvel's much-anticipated "Blade" movie starring Mahershala Ali. Now, 20th Century Studios and Hulu are tossing their filmmaking hats into the remake ring.
Legendary comic book and graphic novel author Alan Moore has penned such iconoclast works as "Watchmen" and the infamously dark caped crusader outing "Batman: The Killing Joke." Known for his exacting critiques of superheroes themselves, as well as his longstanding displeasure with DC Comics, who originally published several of his most well-known works (per Polygon), Moore's work has been adapted for the screen on numerous occasions. He authored the graphic novel that the Jack the Ripper-centered thriller "From Hell" was based on, as well as the source material for the iconic political dystopian thriller "V for Vendetta." Which of Moore's creations is getting another shot at a screen adaptation?
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen is coming to Hulu
According to The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios is returning to "The League of Extraordinary Gentleman" drawing board with a brand new movie and storyline that's set to be penned by "Revolutionary Road" and "Red Sparrow" screenwriter Justin Haythe. Diehard fans may remember that the comic series about a team of famous Victorian-era crimefighters, written by Alan Moore and illustrated by Kevin O'Neil, was given a big-screen adaptation back in 2003, which also served as the last ever acting role for Sean Connery. Unfortunately, the film ended up being a massive critical flop.
The 2003 film focuses on the comic's turn-of-the-century team of heroes, which includes famous literary characters Allan Quartermain (Connery), Dorian Gray (Stuart Townsend), Mina Harker (Peta Wilson), Captain Nemo (Naseeruddin Shah), Dr. Jekyll (Jason Flemyng), and "Invisible Man" Rodney Skinner (Tony Curran). Not only did it receive poor reviews from critics, but behind the scenes, Connery feuded with director Stephen Norrington. "There have been differences of opinion about almost everything," Connery told The Scotsman in 2002 while still filming the movie. "Professional differences, personal differences, you name it."
However, it looks like the series will have another chance at a live-action adaptation thanks to 20th Century Studios and Hulu.