Hulu Announces A Reboot Adaptation Of This Alan Moore Classic

Comic book reboots have become all the rage in Hollywood lately, with a number of reimagined projects being ordered up or released by Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios in recent months and years — such as DC's "The Batman" and Marvel's much-anticipated "Blade" movie starring Mahershala Ali. Now, 20th Century Studios and Hulu are tossing their filmmaking hats into the remake ring.

Legendary comic book and graphic novel author Alan Moore has penned such iconoclast works as "Watchmen" and the infamously dark caped crusader outing "Batman: The Killing Joke." Known for his exacting critiques of superheroes themselves, as well as his longstanding displeasure with DC Comics, who originally published several of his most well-known works (per Polygon), Moore's work has been adapted for the screen on numerous occasions. He authored the graphic novel that the Jack the Ripper-centered thriller "From Hell" was based on, as well as the source material for the iconic political dystopian thriller "V for Vendetta." Which of Moore's creations is getting another shot at a screen adaptation?