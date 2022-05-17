Better Call Saul's Giancarlo Esposito Explains His Approach To Directing

Giancarlo Esposito has always been near the core of the "Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad" universe in his role as fried chicken magnate and methamphetamine kingpin Gus Fring, and in "Better Call Saul" Season 6, Episode 6, "Axe and Grind," he joined Rhea Seehorn as the second "Better Call Saul" actor to direct an episode (via Los Angeles Times). It was just Esposito's third turn in the director's chair and his first on television.

"Axe and Grind" begins with a flashback to a young Kim Wexler (Seehorn) being caught shoplifting, which influenced her approach to defense law. Later, viewers see Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) locate and confront Casper (Stefan Kapicic), one of the members of the team of workers who built Fring's underground lab, at his home in the German countryside. The episode ends with a pivotal moment for Kim, who opts to pass on a once-in-a-lifetime professional opportunity to help Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) resurrect their seemingly doomed plot to discredit Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian).

Esposito told the Los Angeles Times that he had wanted to direct an episode of "Breaking Bad" a decade ago. "But it never happened," he lamented. "I asked once and never asked again." He related to reporter Kai Grady how he was finally offered a chance to direct an episode of "Better Call Saul" and how he combined his own perspective with his character's to craft something powerful and memorable.