Will Better Call Saul Fans Ever Find Out What Happens To Howard In Breaking Bad?

Contains spoilers for "Better Call Saul" Season 6

As "Better Call Saul" winds through its sixth and final season on AMC, it's worth noting that at this point in the series' run, audiences know what happens to most of its characters. As fine-tuned as the series is, it has remained largely a prequel to the original Bryan Cranston-led series that put Albuquerque, New Mexico at the center stage of a brutal war for territory among drug peddlers in the southeastern United States. "Better Call Saul" Season 6 takes place a few years before "Breaking Bad" begins. Audiences know that Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) will work with Walter White (Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) as their lawyer, ultimately introducing the meth-cooking pair to Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) as their involvement in the drug game gets seriously deadly.

After Nacho Varga's (Michael Mando) death in Season 6's "Rock and Hard Place," only Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), and Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) remain as characters still alive who do not otherwise appear in "Breaking Bad." Their fates remain a mystery, particularly Howard's. As a partner at Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill, he is not involved whatsoever in the more violent aspects of the show's fictional Albuquerque. As the series has pivoted away from the meticulous legal drama it was when Howard and Chuck McGill (Michael McKean) stood firm as Saul's antagonists, it's found ways to keep Howard around, namely as a punching bag of sorts for Saul.

In the latest episode of Season 6, "Black and Blue," Howard finally punches back in a big way — creating some questions as to where his character will land by the series' end.