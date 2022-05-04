Rhea Seehorn's Directorial Debut On Better Call Saul Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

"Better Call Saul" is now well into its sixth and final season, and Episode 4, "Hit and Run," was masterful throughout from both a visual and narrative standpoint. The bookending scenes of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) arranging surveillance of his own home were exquisitely arranged and paced, as were those showing Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) "borrowing" Howard Hamlin's (Patrick Fabian) green Jaguar to use in one of his and Kim Wexler's (Rhea Seehorn) carefully orchestrated scams.

Kim's absence from "Breaking Bad" has fans on edge waiting to see how her fate plays out, and Seehorn's performance has been one of the highlights of the series. "Hit and Run" was no exception, particularly her fidgety perfection during her lunch meeting with Cliff Main (Ed Begley, Jr.), as well as her display of inner panic wrapped in outer calm when Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) tells her Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) is still alive.

Seehorn wasn't just masterful in front of the camera, as the episode was, astonishingly, also her directorial debut. With just nine more episodes left in "Better Call Saul," the pressure to deliver perfect moments is no doubt high. Seehorn's work as an actor and director gifted viewers a seamless and impeccably paced chapter, but how did fans on Twitter — often the internet's darkest and meanest playground — react to Episode 4?