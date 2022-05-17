Bokeem Woodbine Talks Working With Tom Holland And Michael Keaton In Spider-Man: Homecoming - Exclusive
Spider-Man is one of the most beloved superheroes of all time, and the most recent series of "Spider-Man" films starring Tom Holland as the web-slinger has been a box-office triumph, with the latest installment alone making nearly $2 billion worldwide at the box office (via Box Office Mojo). However, when "Spider-Man: Homecoming" premiered in 2017, the new interpretation was far from a sure thing. Coming a mere three years after the disappointing "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" featuring Andrew Garfield as the wall-crawler, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" didn't rehash the traditional Spidey origin story. Instead, the movie caught up with Peter Parker after he'd gotten his powers as he does the often-difficult work to become the superhero he aspires to be.
In the process, he finds himself going up against Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes, who's selling the dangerous alien weapons he acquired following the Battle of New York (in "The Avengers") on the black market. But Toomes isn't working alone. One of the most loyal members of his crew is Herman Schultz, played by Bokeem Woodbine. When Toomes eliminates another team member for his reckless behavior, Schultz inherits his electric gauntlets, becoming the villain known as Shocker — a situation that eventually leads to a showdown with Holland's burgeoning hero. Woodbine makes Schultz charismatic and cool, exuding low-key savvy as his character works with Toomes to carry out their dastardly plans.
In an interview with Looper, Woodbine, currently starring in Paramount+'s "Halo," reminisced about his experiences working with Holland and Keaton on "Spider-Man: Homecoming."
His time in Spider-Man was 'an amazing experience'
Herman Schultz may have spent "Spider-Man: Homecoming" going up against Spidey, but Bokeem Woodbine has nothing but positive things to say about working with Tom Holland and Michael Keaton, declaring that it was "an amazing experience." Woodbine shared that in Holland's first outing as the title superhero, he was "an absolute gentleman. A gem. He comes from good stock, as they say."
Woodbine also indicated that he reveled in the opportunity to act opposite Michael Keaton, and he gave a special shoutout to the movie's director for making the experience particularly special. "Michael Keaton is one of my heroes, an excellent cat, amazing at his craft," Woodbine enthused. "I love him to death. That's my pal. It was so great. Jon Watts, the director was so much fun to work with, such a cool dude, so open to suggestions. It was a great experience."
While Woodbine's Schultz hasn't been seen since he was imprisoned at the end of "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Keaton's Toomes recently appeared in the end-credits sequence of "Morbius," where he was trying to get a new gang together. Does that mean that Woodbine could reprise his role in future Marvel movies? Woodbine suggests he would be open to the possibility, noting, "The thing about Marvel is [that] anything's possible."
Woodbine can currently be seen in Halo on Paramount+, whose season finale premieres Thursday, May 19.