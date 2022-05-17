Disney Confirms Highly Secretive New Star Wars Series Codenamed Grammar Rodeo

Following the huge success of "The Mandalorian," the "Star Wars" universe has continued to expand and flourish on Disney+. May brings another fan-favorite hero back to the forefront, with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the titular Jedi in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." He'll also be joined by Hayden Christensen, who is set to return as Darth Vader. The series picks up ten years after the end of "Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," with Ken​​obi living in hiding on Tatooine.

McGregor previously told Total Film that he enjoyed donning the Jedi's robes so much that he'd happily come back again — even though Disney is touting "Obi-Wan Kenobi" as a six-episode limited series. "If we were to get an opportunity to do it again, I'd be totally up for that. Here I go again," he jokes. "It's like me knocking at Disney's door again!" The star also added that, "It was nice to come back and to bridge that gap between me and Alec Guinness. I got as much, or more, out of playing him this time than I did in the first three movies put together. That's to do with the writing, and the people we were making the series with, and the technology, and how different everything is."

After "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Disney will dive into espionage territory with "Andor," which follows Diego Luna's titular "Rogue One" spy, as well as a solo adventure for Rosario Dawson's fan-favorite Jedi Knight in "Ahsoka." Also in the works is Leslye Headland's "The Acolyte," a much more mysterious title. As if that wasn't enough to keep you paying your monthly Disney+ subscription, the House of Mouse just confirmed a secretive new "Star Wars" series codenamed "Grammar Rodeo," also destined for the streamer.