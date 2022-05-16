The Genius Reason Antony Starr Declined Cow-Milking Lessons For The Boys Season 3

Ever since actor Antony Starr realized he didn't know how to act in front of the camera during his first major role on "Xena: Warrior Princess" (via GQ), he's always been prepared for the serious commitment performing requires. He told Men's Journal, "I have always felt like staying in shape is crucial regardless of the role, especially when you're filming at weird hours for long days."

This proved to be helpful when he was cast to join the brutal Cinemax action drama "Banshee," on which the actor had to put hours of physical effort into fight scenes and stunt work. He commented later of the series that he "got used to leaving set with aches and pains."

As the superhuman, psychopathic Homelander on "The Boys," Starr still stays fit so he can match the character's strong physique and look the part in that tight costume. He's also had to do some surprising things on camera in the malevolent role — like deserting a crowded airplane before it crashes, and even kissing a version of himself. The point is: No one would ever accuse the guy of lacking work ethic. For Starr, the craft is all about proper preparation — except when it comes to farm work.