Why Pixar's Elemental Is Raising Eyebrows Among Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans

The plot of "Elemental" personifies all the elements in what sounds like an easily digestible family adventure, but "Avatar: The Last Airbender" fans have had some interesting reactions to the synopsis. This is mainly because the legendary animated series revolves around various nations of the world that are aligned with certain elements — and some people can control them using their minds. The series follows Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen) and his friends as they try to restore peace by stopping the Fire Nation from warring with the rest of the world.

"Avatar" fans on Twitter quickly made jokes about the similarities between the two, with @KropaCabana writing, "What happens when the Fire Nation attacks?" @suluhpandu added, "Must be an [A]vatar spin off [sic]," while @MysteryBoy2008 summed it up perfectly by saying, "This is like the elements of the Avatar [u]niverse, [f]ire, [w]ater, [e]arth/[l]and and [a]ir... These things have a lot in common."

Pixar also shared a shot of concept art for the film on Twitter, showing its fiery female character and the water-based male character walking down a street — so it's clearly going to have its own identity rather than being an "Avatar" rip-off. In fact, the art is what has swayed some fans over to the project, with @TeamDream25 noting, "At first I thought this would be like Avatar, but then I saw the designs of the characters and I was proven wrong."

It'll be interesting to see how the Pixar movie handles the personification of the elements compared to "Avatar: The Last Airbender," that's for sure.