First Full-Length Lightyear Trailer Takes Us Back To Infinity And Beyond

For years, audiences have known Buzz Lightyear as a toy. Despite Buzz's insistence in the first "Toy Story" film that he's real, he learns all too well that he's merely a toy meant to be enjoyed by a child. But now, it's finally time for Pixar fans to learn the truth about the man behind the action figure.

The last "Toy Story" film certainly felt like the end of the franchise, but Pixar's clearly not done with the series just yet. A new spin-off — aptly titled "Lightyear" — will explore the origin of the human the Buzz Lightyear action figure is based on. Not only will it satiate fans' desire to see more "Toy Story" content, but the film also functions as the first Pixar film based on a pre-existing intellectual property since 2019's "Toy Story 4." While the studio's been more centered on delivering original content lately, there's always room for more "Toy Story" on the docket, and "Lightyear" promises to be unlike anything else Pixar's done before.

As a flagship title this summer, it should come as no surprise that the new "Lightyear" trailer dropped just ahead of the Super Bowl to get kids and adults hyped for the upcoming release.