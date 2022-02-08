First Full-Length Lightyear Trailer Takes Us Back To Infinity And Beyond
For years, audiences have known Buzz Lightyear as a toy. Despite Buzz's insistence in the first "Toy Story" film that he's real, he learns all too well that he's merely a toy meant to be enjoyed by a child. But now, it's finally time for Pixar fans to learn the truth about the man behind the action figure.
The last "Toy Story" film certainly felt like the end of the franchise, but Pixar's clearly not done with the series just yet. A new spin-off — aptly titled "Lightyear" — will explore the origin of the human the Buzz Lightyear action figure is based on. Not only will it satiate fans' desire to see more "Toy Story" content, but the film also functions as the first Pixar film based on a pre-existing intellectual property since 2019's "Toy Story 4." While the studio's been more centered on delivering original content lately, there's always room for more "Toy Story" on the docket, and "Lightyear" promises to be unlike anything else Pixar's done before.
As a flagship title this summer, it should come as no surprise that the new "Lightyear" trailer dropped just ahead of the Super Bowl to get kids and adults hyped for the upcoming release.
To infinity ...
Buzz Lightyear has been a pop culture fixture since the '90s, but the newest trailer gives the spaceman a fresh coat of paint, making him endearing to both long-time fans and newcomers. To adorn his newest outing, the titular character won't be voiced by long time voice actor Tim Allen, who took the reins throughout all four theatrical films as well as a slew of shorts. This time around, Chris Evans will assume Lightyear duties, and according to the film's director, Angus MacLane, Evans was the only choice to take on the immense responsibility: "It was like, 'If you were gonna make a legitimate sci-fi film about Buzz Lightyear, who would you get? Well, Chris Evans.' You need someone that has that star power. If it had to be live-action, who would do it? He can do both" (via Collider).
The feeling went both ways. Shortly after the casting announcement was made, Evans tweeted, "Animated [movies] were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams. They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing. To @pixar and @AngusMacLane: 'Thank you' doesn't even come close."
Audiences will likely be thanking both Pixar and Chris Evans once "Lightyear" blasts off into theaters on June 17, 2022.