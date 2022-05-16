Jerry Bruckheimer Just Made Some Eyebrow-Raising Remarks About Pirates Of The Caribbean 6

In 2003, "Pirates of the Caribbean" made a big splash when it hit theaters. Movies set during the golden age of Caribbean piracy appeared to be dead in the water after the disaster of "Cutthroat Island," which did so dismally that it destroyed Carolco Pictures. Furthermore, a movie based on a theme park ride no doubt raised quite a few eyebrows. But despite the odds, studios could not have dreamed of a better situation. "Pirates of the Caribbean" became a cultural phenomenon. The star power of Johnny Deep, as well as the charisma of co-stars Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom, created a swashbuckling good time. The film was so successful that it went on to spawn four sequels and an opening for more down the line.

But many may be wondering where the future of the franchise is headed. Though there is news of a "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" in the works, it's unclear what can be expected of the film. Depp's ongoing legal drama has made his future in the series unclear. Is there a "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise without Captain Jack Sparrow? Producing juggernaut Jerry Bruckheimer has recently given some intriguing details about what the series could have in store for fans.