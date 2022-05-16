Jerry Bruckheimer Just Made Some Eyebrow-Raising Remarks About Pirates Of The Caribbean 6
In 2003, "Pirates of the Caribbean" made a big splash when it hit theaters. Movies set during the golden age of Caribbean piracy appeared to be dead in the water after the disaster of "Cutthroat Island," which did so dismally that it destroyed Carolco Pictures. Furthermore, a movie based on a theme park ride no doubt raised quite a few eyebrows. But despite the odds, studios could not have dreamed of a better situation. "Pirates of the Caribbean" became a cultural phenomenon. The star power of Johnny Deep, as well as the charisma of co-stars Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom, created a swashbuckling good time. The film was so successful that it went on to spawn four sequels and an opening for more down the line.
But many may be wondering where the future of the franchise is headed. Though there is news of a "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" in the works, it's unclear what can be expected of the film. Depp's ongoing legal drama has made his future in the series unclear. Is there a "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise without Captain Jack Sparrow? Producing juggernaut Jerry Bruckheimer has recently given some intriguing details about what the series could have in store for fans.
Margot Robbie may star in an upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean film
In a recent article in The Sunday Times, Hollywood super-producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" may have another super-star at the head of the ship: Margot Robbie.
"We're talking to Margot Robbie," Bruckheimer said. "We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without." If there is one star who is up to the task of reinvigorating a massive franchise, it's Robbie. First breaking out in "The Wolf of Wall Street," Robbie demonstrated that she could hold her own against big stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio. Now, Robbie is most known for being the definitive live-action portrayal of DC anti-hero Harley Quinn and will also be the lead in Greta Gerwig's upcoming "Barbie" film. Should Robbie sign up for "Pirates of the Caribbean 6," it may be the way to refresh the franchise.
But of course, many are still curious how Johnny Depp factors into this. When asked, Bruckheimer gave quite a political answer. "Not at this point," Bruckheimer told The Sunday Times. "The future is yet to be decided."