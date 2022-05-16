First Glimpse Of Predator Prequel Prey Is A Teaser In The Truest Sense

As far as sci-fi franchises go, "Predator" is one of the most famous of them all. The most recent entry in the series, Shane Black's "The Predator," didn't do much to get fans excited about the extraterrestrial hunter back in 2018 — only earning itself a poor 33% critics and audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So, when news arrived that 20th Century Studios is working on yet another chapter, fans were no doubt worried about the possibility of another underwhelming entry. Thankfully, "Prey" looks set to revitalize the franchise with a unique and intriguing premise.

"Prey" is set 300 years in the past and follows Amber Midthunder as Naru, a young Comanche fighter who must face a greater challenge than she has ever experienced when she encounters the ultra-advanced, ultra-bloodthirsty hunter, per Variety. It's a simple premise, which suggests the film will take a very different approach from all the machine gun action audiences have seen from the franchise over the years.

What's even more promising is the fact that the "Predator" prequel is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who's best known for helming the incredibly tense sci-fi thriller "10 Cloverfield Lane." Now, audiences have been gifted the first teaser for "Prey."