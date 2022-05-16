Top Gun: Maverick Cast And Writers On What They Learned About Pilots And Jets

"Top Gun: Maverick" features some of the most stunning aerial footage ever presented on the screen, as Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and a new crop of stellar young pilots take to the sky in F/A-18 Hornets for daring training exercises and one extremely dangerous mission, both of which push both the aircraft and the people in them to their very limits of endurance.

Like the original "Top Gun," directed in 1986 by the late Tony Scott, the long-awaited sequel from director Joseph Kosinski strives for realism in every possible way. Not only did the cast members playing the pilots undergo a five-month training course designed and taught by Cruise himself, but when you see them up in the planes in the movie, they're also really up there experiencing every stomach-wrenching, gravity-defying twist and dive (with real-life, professional Navy pilots doing the actual flying off-camera, of course).

For the cast, climbing into the skies in real aircraft, following the pilots' commands, handling their own cameras, and remembering their lines was an acting exercise like no other.

"Being in the jet was pretty wild," said Jay Ellis — who plays Lieutenant Reuben "Payback" Fitch — on the red carpet at the film's San Diego premiere. "I don't know how many F-18's you've flown, but every single flight is pretty crazy because something different happens every single time and you're flying different conditions every single time." He added, "Some of these guys had different pilots for a lot of their flights, so that means they're also getting a new rapport every single time. No day is the same up there at all."