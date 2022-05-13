The Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Admits She Never Even Met

Contains spoilers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Let's be real, people: Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" may be billed as a standalone film about Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts, but those who've seen the movie know its biggest star is arguably the Scarlet Witch aka Elizabeth Olsen. And if you've seen "Multiverse of Madness," then you know just how many incredible scenes and battle sequences the longtime MCU actor was a part of for it. Surprisingly, though, Olsen somehow didn't get to meet one of the film's biggest and most famous stars, despite the two having a huge scene together.

Appearing in a recent video interview for Vanity Fair's "Take a Lie Detector Test" YouTube series, Olsen was asked a question about the aforementioned co-star and what she thought of them, to which she said: "I don't know him... I've never met him." Now, Olsen could very well be pulling the interviewer's chains or fibbing about everything. But remember, she's supposedly taking a lie detector test.

"She's coming out truthful," the examiner says, prompting more insistence from Olsen that she never met the actor in question. What's even more alarming about the interview and Olsen's answer is the fact that she's made similar claims about not meeting the "Multiverse of Madness" star in another media sit-down.