The Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Admits She Never Even Met
Contains spoilers for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"
Let's be real, people: Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" may be billed as a standalone film about Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts, but those who've seen the movie know its biggest star is arguably the Scarlet Witch aka Elizabeth Olsen. And if you've seen "Multiverse of Madness," then you know just how many incredible scenes and battle sequences the longtime MCU actor was a part of for it. Surprisingly, though, Olsen somehow didn't get to meet one of the film's biggest and most famous stars, despite the two having a huge scene together.
Appearing in a recent video interview for Vanity Fair's "Take a Lie Detector Test" YouTube series, Olsen was asked a question about the aforementioned co-star and what she thought of them, to which she said: "I don't know him... I've never met him." Now, Olsen could very well be pulling the interviewer's chains or fibbing about everything. But remember, she's supposedly taking a lie detector test.
"She's coming out truthful," the examiner says, prompting more insistence from Olsen that she never met the actor in question. What's even more alarming about the interview and Olsen's answer is the fact that she's made similar claims about not meeting the "Multiverse of Madness" star in another media sit-down.
Elizabeth Olsen insists she has never met John Krasinski
According to Elizabeth Olsen, she has never met "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" actor John Krasinski, who plays Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic — or Patrick Stewart aka Charles Xavier, for that matter — despite them sharing that shocking Illuminati scene together. In addition to the Vanity Fair interview, Olsen told Cinema Blend pretty much the same thing during a May 8 sit-down.
"I've never met them," Olsen said, laughing. "Movie magic." While speaking to Vanity Fair, Olsen claimed that she had only ever met Krasinski's wife, fellow actor Emily Blunt, but never him. "Never met him," she repeatedly insisted. "[The examiner] has already told me that I've lied a couple times," Olsen continued, attempting to prop up her truthfulness. "I've never met that man. I've met his wife."
Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" serves as the sequel to 2016's "Doctor Strange" and is the fifth film so far in Phase 4 of the MCU. It's currently still in theaters everywhere after being released on May 6.