Here's Who's Hosting The Saturday Night Live Season Finale

Natasha Lyonne is hosting the "Saturday Night Live" season finale (per Entertainment Weekly), and fans of "Orange Is the New Black" and "Russian Doll" already know that they have nothing to worry about. Lyonne's inimitable presence and impeccable comedic sensibilities have enabled her to shine in her own projects, and may very well make her a great fit to host an ensemble sketch show like "SNL," as well.

Lyonne hasn't hosted "Saturday Night Live" yet, but she seems to be more than ready for the challenge. On her official Twitter account, she retweeted the show's host announcement, and added her own short, yet very telling comment. "Thank you @nbssnl!!!! Over the moon!!" she wrote.

Since Lyonne is heading toward the hosting gig with six exclamation marks' worth of enthusiasm, it's easy to believe that she'll knock it out of the park.

You can watch Natasha Lyonne host the "Saturday Night Live" season finale on May 21 on NBC.