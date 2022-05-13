Jesse Spencer Responds To Those Leaked Chicago Fire Finale Images
Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) has been a fixture on "Chicago Fire" ever since the very first episode. Originally starting off as a lieutenant for the first six seasons, Casey is eventually promoted to captain and leads the Truck unit. The character is usually quite reserved about his personal life, and his coworkers know better than to ask or pry. However, even though he tends to bury his emotions and problems far away from his superiors, subordinates, and friends, he is still well respected and loved.
In the current season, Casey makes some decisions regarding responsibilities that see him relocate far away from his compatriots and girlfriend Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). Although they have maintained their relationship over the long distance, the character of Casey has not really been present for the normal trials and tribulations of "Chicago Fire." Fans have wondered when Casey may return to the show, and a recent leaked photograph shows him on set. This has caused the actor to break his hiatus on Twitter to respond, and it looks like he's taking this particular leak in stride.
Spencer jokes the image isn't him because his hair isn't combed like that
Having been absent from Twitter since October of last year, Jesse Spencer came back to respond to a leaked image of his character in a suit and on a boat. The actor glibly commented on the leak, "That's not me...I think it's Casey's long lost bro or something. My hair don't do that." Although the image is clearly the actor, he poked fun at how his hair is finely combed and joked that it must be his character's lookalike. Still, it certainly would be a massive curveball in "Chicago Fire" if Spencer's attempt at deflection proved to be true.
At this point, it is pretty much an open secret that Spencer will come back to his role before Season 10 finishes, and even the plot synopsis on IMDb for the final episode spoils his return. Spencer has said in the past that he wanted to take a break from the show, but it looks like he'll be back before the season is even over. How Casey and Sylvie Brett's relationship will play out after this point is anybody's guess, but it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Captain Casey.