Jesse Spencer Responds To Those Leaked Chicago Fire Finale Images

Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) has been a fixture on "Chicago Fire" ever since the very first episode. Originally starting off as a lieutenant for the first six seasons, Casey is eventually promoted to captain and leads the Truck unit. The character is usually quite reserved about his personal life, and his coworkers know better than to ask or pry. However, even though he tends to bury his emotions and problems far away from his superiors, subordinates, and friends, he is still well respected and loved.

In the current season, Casey makes some decisions regarding responsibilities that see him relocate far away from his compatriots and girlfriend Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). Although they have maintained their relationship over the long distance, the character of Casey has not really been present for the normal trials and tribulations of "Chicago Fire." Fans have wondered when Casey may return to the show, and a recent leaked photograph shows him on set. This has caused the actor to break his hiatus on Twitter to respond, and it looks like he's taking this particular leak in stride.