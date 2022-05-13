Here's Why Moon Knight Could Suddenly Fly In The Final Episode
Marvel's "Moon Knight" wraps up its six-episode run with an epic battle between Marc Spector/Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) and the powerful zealot Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke). It's a fast-paced episode that widens the Marvel Cinematic Universe even further as Hawke's villain finally brings the goddess Ammit (Sofia Danu/Saba Muburak) back into the world. It culminates in a vicious battle between the giant forms of Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham) and Ammit as they fight in the Cairo skyline, while Marc/Steven deal with Arthur alongside Layla (May Calamawy).
"Moon Knight" is much more self-contained than other MCU series like "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," or "Loki," so the finale didn't come with a surprising cameo or a set-up for the next Marvel movie — which many fans found quite refreshing. Before the series ended, some expected "Moon Knight" to set up "Thor: Love and Thunder," seeing as it features the ancient Egyptian gods, and Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) is the villain of the upcoming Taika Waititi-directed movie.
Hopefully, Gorr doesn't make his way around to Khonshu, because Marc/Steven would be a little more vulnerable without their powers. And speaking of powers, the finale also had fans asking why the hero was suddenly able to fly by the end of the episode, despite never using that ability before. Thankfully, head writer Jeremy Slater cleared this up in a recent interview.
Moon Knight uses the wind as a parasail
When Marc/Steven manage to escape the Duat and bond themselves with Khonshu again, they realize that they're miles away from where Ammit and Arthur are causing chaos in Cairo — and Khonshu sends them flying towards the city. But since Moon Knight normally doesn't have the ability to fly, fans were a little confused. But when speaking to ComicBook.com, head writer Jeremy Slater clarified that Khonshu helped our hero glide to Cairo on a stream of air.
"I'm not a 100% sure because in the script it was, he was using his cape as a sort of parasail. And Khonshu was like, 'I'm the God of the night skies.' And the idea in the script was that Khonshu summons up this incredible sort of jet stream of air, and he catches that. And he's riding this sort of air current at 200 miles an hour towards Cairo," Slater explained.
The writer went on to say that because of Khonshu's godly nature, this gives Moon Knight access to powers he wouldn't normally have. Slater also pointed out that a recent arc in the comics sees the hero dismantle the Avengers just by embracing Khonshu. "But look," continued Slater, "we've seen that when he is channeling Khonshu's power, he can do some pretty crazy stuff. And I don't necessarily know if we know what the ceiling for that power level is just yet."
The "Moon Knight" head writer then added that writing his powers like this offers them more breathing room for future stories. He said, "Moon Knight is much stronger than people have given him credit for in the past. And that's now canon. So I think it gives us a lot of leeway to level him up or down as the story dictates in the future."