Moon Knight Could Have Done A Lot More To Set Up Thor: Love And Thunder

In a recent interview with The Direct, "Moon Knight" head writer Jeremy Slater said that the show's production team considered adding references to "Thor: Love and Thunder" during its six-episode run, but because many of the MCU's Phase 4 films and television series had their release dates shuffled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to drop any of these notes.

Slater told The Direct that when "Moon Knight" entered production, they weren't sure when the series would actually run on Disney+, or when the new "Thor" would necessarily release. Slater said that they wrote different versions of the script that would have referenced the new "Thor" movie in different ways, whether "Moon Knight" released before or after Chris Hemsworth swung the hammer. "So there were different versions of the script where the Gods would sort of talk about, 'This thing with Gorr the God Butcher just happened, and now we've got this new problem,'" Slater told The Direct. "And then there were other versions of the script where they sort of talked about, 'We're hearing rumors [that] Gods are dying, this is not the right time to get involved.' Like we tried to have our cake and eat it too."

Of course, "Moon Knight" wound up standing on its own without any references to the Thor mythos, though at this point, it is worth pondering whether Christian Bale's god-butchering villain might come after the Egyptian gods this summer. As far as Moon Knight and his three alters, Marvel Studios is currently keeping mum about where Oscar Isaac might pop up next. Most likely, the character will become more closely tied to the MCU at large wherever Marc, Steven, and Jake do pop up next.