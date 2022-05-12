The Vampire Diaries Fans Just Got Devastating Legacies News

The chopping block was well used on Thursday over at the CW, as seven series were canceled, including several reboots — "Charmed," "Roswell, New Mexico," "4400," and "Dynasty." Amid the bloodshed, one other cancellation stood out because of how it effectively wrapped up a long-running franchise and signaled the end of an era — sadly, it appears that the ongoing 4th season of "The Vampire Diaries" spin-off, "Legacies," will be the last.

"Legacies" picks up two years after the events of "The Originals" (becoming the third in the franchise) and follows Hope Mikalelson (Danielle Rose Russell) as she attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. As the title suggests, Hope goes through her adolescent years attempting to live up to her legendary parents, Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin). She is the first-ever "tribrid" of the wolf, vampire, and witch bloodlines.

The series is nearing the end of the 4th season, with the final two episodes airing on June 9 and June 16. With just under 70 episodes scoring an average viewer rating of 8.1 (per Rating Graph) and the last season as a whole the strongest of the four according to those ratings, why the ax?