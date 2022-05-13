Mimi Rogers Cried When She Learned About Her Bosch Character's Fate - Exclusive
Emmy-nominated actress Mimi Rogers has more than 100 IMDb credits to her name, but dedicated fans of "Bosch" almost certainly know her best from her role as the shrewdly determined Honey "Money" Chandler, an attorney known for crossing lines as long as it benefits her clients. Although Rogers didn't become a series regular until Season 7 of the Prime Video series, she notably appeared at least once in every season of the show.
Throughout her time on the series, Rogers' Chandler proved an abundantly popular character and a regular foil to Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch. In a post to the r/BoschTV subreddit, one user shared their admiration for Rogers' portrayal of the hardworking attorney. In a thread titled "Mimi Rogers has been a revelation," many users expounded upon their love for Rogers' role in the series. "Her portrayal of Honey Chandler has been something else," a now-deleted user wrote (via Reddit). "Obviously an amazingly well-written character, anyway, but she has just been phenomenal."
In fact, Rogers' popularity in the role is probably one of the main reasons she is one of the few characters on "Bosch" to make the series-regular move to "Bosch: Legacy." The only other two "Bosch" characters to accomplish this to date are Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) and Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch himself (via Collider). In an exclusive interview with Looper, Rogers told the story of the day she found out her time as Honey Chandler wasn't quite over yet.
Honey Chandler was originally supposed to die in Bosch Season 7
It probably shouldn't come as a huge surprise to "Bosch" fans that writers originally intended to kill Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) in the final season of the series. The gunshot wounds she suffers to the chest in Season 7, Episode 4 ("Triple Play") aren't the most obviously survivable injuries. However, after nearly a full season in a coma, Chandler eventually manages to pull through, and she lives to see another day in "Bosch: Legacy."
Apparently, Rogers was content when producers told her the plan to kill Chandler before the end of the series. "I said, 'Well, if this is it, if the show's done, then why not, no pun intended, go out with a bang?'" Rogers told Looper. "I was like, 'Cool, I'll be dead.' Poor Maddie, she gets to lose another mother figure."
But after reading more scripts, Rogers noticed that her character was spending a substantial amount of time in a coma — so much time, in fact, she decided to speak up about it. "So, what's the deal? I get shot, but then I'm in a coma in the hospital," Rogers asked producers in between takes. "Is this going to be like the typical 'Bosch' thing where we torture Madeline and the audience and then I freaking die at the end anyway or what?"
Upon her asking this question, producers quickly realized Rogers hadn't been keyed in on a very important development. "We gathered together, me and two or three of the producers, and they gave me the news that we had a new life and a new show, and I was not going to die," Rogers said. "I literally cried happy tears and went on from there."
The first few episodes of "Bosch: Legacy" are now streaming on Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV). Two new episodes will release every Friday until the season finale on May 27. All seven seasons of "Bosch" are also available for streaming on the site.