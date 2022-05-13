Mimi Rogers Cried When She Learned About Her Bosch Character's Fate - Exclusive

It probably shouldn't come as a huge surprise to "Bosch" fans that writers originally intended to kill Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) in the final season of the series. The gunshot wounds she suffers to the chest in Season 7, Episode 4 ("Triple Play") aren't the most obviously survivable injuries. However, after nearly a full season in a coma, Chandler eventually manages to pull through, and she lives to see another day in "Bosch: Legacy."

Apparently, Rogers was content when producers told her the plan to kill Chandler before the end of the series. "I said, 'Well, if this is it, if the show's done, then why not, no pun intended, go out with a bang?'" Rogers told Looper. "I was like, 'Cool, I'll be dead.' Poor Maddie, she gets to lose another mother figure."

But after reading more scripts, Rogers noticed that her character was spending a substantial amount of time in a coma — so much time, in fact, she decided to speak up about it. "So, what's the deal? I get shot, but then I'm in a coma in the hospital," Rogers asked producers in between takes. "Is this going to be like the typical 'Bosch' thing where we torture Madeline and the audience and then I freaking die at the end anyway or what?"

Upon her asking this question, producers quickly realized Rogers hadn't been keyed in on a very important development. "We gathered together, me and two or three of the producers, and they gave me the news that we had a new life and a new show, and I was not going to die," Rogers said. "I literally cried happy tears and went on from there."

The first few episodes of "Bosch: Legacy" are now streaming on Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV). Two new episodes will release every Friday until the season finale on May 27. All seven seasons of "Bosch" are also available for streaming on the site.